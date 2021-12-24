Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 24,590.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,590 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 28.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,778,000 after buying an additional 110,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 1,582.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 91,483 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 58,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AER opened at $63.96 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.16.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

