Beyond Finance (BYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 28.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 68.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00056616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.50 or 0.07908631 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,097.22 or 0.99989885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00054171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008103 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

