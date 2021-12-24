Bfsg LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF stock opened at $115.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.