Bfsg LLC Has $15.95 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.4% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.