Bfsg LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned approximately 0.25% of AudioCodes worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 2.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,690,000 after buying an additional 32,839 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AUDC has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

