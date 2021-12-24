Bfsg LLC Sells 175 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Amgen by 15.3% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 51,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.95 and a 200-day moving average of $223.05. The company has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

