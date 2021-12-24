Bfsg LLC Takes $10.26 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 170,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,000. Marvell Technology comprises 1.6% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,319,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $2,579,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.