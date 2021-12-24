Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $59.25, but opened at $57.99. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $59.92, with a volume of 794 shares.

Specifically, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,217 shares of company stock worth $3,093,708. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCYC. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.09.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of -0.28.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.