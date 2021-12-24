Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC cut its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,225,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $14,807,430 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.64.

Shares of BHVN stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.99. 566,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,788. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.81. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.27) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.61 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

