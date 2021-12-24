BitCoal (COAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20,601.01

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 33% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $20,601.01 and approximately $20.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.37 or 0.00400383 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

