Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $625,468.22 and $9,088.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00184738 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000427 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.