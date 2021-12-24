BitDAO Hits Market Cap of $1.10 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $102.82 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.88 or 0.00003681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00055614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.35 or 0.07895240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,933.51 or 0.99924673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00053799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00071493 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

