BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 89.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 32,251 shares during the period.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

