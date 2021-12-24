BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. CIBC decreased their price target on BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday.

BB stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.29. The stock had a trading volume of 714,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,256. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$8.34 and a 1-year high of C$36.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$217.85 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total transaction of C$82,150.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$419,039.70. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total value of C$57,272.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,701 shares in the company, valued at C$2,888,459.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,307,609.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

