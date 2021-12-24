BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

BKCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 194,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 33.3% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

