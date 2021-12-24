BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Sold by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 666,671 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,302,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after acquiring an additional 225,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 66,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 55.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 43,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $9.45 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

