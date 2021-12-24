Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Blade Air Mobility in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 2.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

