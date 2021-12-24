Blank Wallet (BLANK) Achieves Market Cap of $13.47 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $13.47 million and $849,646.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.98 or 0.07922485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,842.26 or 0.99950100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00071735 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.