BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Trading 0.6% Higher

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102.40 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.35). 1,452,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,801,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.60 ($1.34).

The stock has a market capitalization of £793.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

In other BMO Commercial Property Trust news, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($46,241.25). Also, insider Paul Marcuse purchased 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,907.10 ($26,300.83).

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile (LON:BCPT)

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

