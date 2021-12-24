Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Brightcove from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $411.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 39,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $448,919.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 154,357 shares of company stock worth $1,590,446 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 93,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

