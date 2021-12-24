Brinker International, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

EAT stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74. Brinker International has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $78.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,310 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Brinker International by 461.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after buying an additional 1,928,850 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after acquiring an additional 914,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

