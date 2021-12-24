British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,250 ($42.94) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.85) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.88) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.60) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($49.80) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,522.90 ($46.54).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,745.50 ($36.27) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,613.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,680.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,478 ($32.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,914.50 ($38.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £63.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

