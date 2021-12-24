Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,726 shares of company stock worth $36,743,965. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $180.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

