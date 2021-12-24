Brokerages Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report sales of $117.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.70 million to $120.20 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $113.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $482.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.50 million to $485.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $563.37 million, with estimates ranging from $544.72 million to $582.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.52.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $72.93 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $196.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.29.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock valued at $133,324. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 237,973 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

