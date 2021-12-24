Brokerages Anticipate Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Claros Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Claros Mortgage Trust.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CMTG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.18. 27,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,778. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Claros Mortgage Trust (CMTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.