Brokerages Anticipate Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $710,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will report sales of $710,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $1.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $61.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

PRVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

In related news, insider Francisco Leon purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $40,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,501 shares of company stock valued at $98,911. Insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 100.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 30.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 52.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 39.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,330. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $391.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.82.

Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

