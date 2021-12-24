Brokerages Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 74,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.81%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 615,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

