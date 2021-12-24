Brokerages Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.12. 1,443,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,246. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,767. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 92.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $164,099,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $103,199,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

