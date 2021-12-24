Brokerages Expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will report $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. ArcBest posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 29.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,209,000 after acquiring an additional 146,968 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 76.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 134,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

