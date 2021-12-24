Brokerages Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to announce $2.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

NYSE FE opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

