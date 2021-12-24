Brokerages Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Announce $2.02 EPS

Brokerages expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.07. FMC posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $109.12. 730,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.86 and its 200-day moving average is $101.30. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 4.1% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in FMC by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in FMC by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after acquiring an additional 29,165 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 27.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in FMC by 47.1% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

