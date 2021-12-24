Brokerages Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 722.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock.

JJSF traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $155.95. 118,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,698. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.24%.

In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.