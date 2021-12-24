Brokerages Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.20 Million

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report sales of $397.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $399.00 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $396.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of FLOW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.97. The company had a trading volume of 252,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,973. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.67. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $88.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.