Brokerages Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.20 Million

Analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report sales of $397.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $399.00 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $396.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of FLOW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.97. The company had a trading volume of 252,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,973. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.67. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $88.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

