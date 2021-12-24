Brokerages Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Target Price at $66.33

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.69. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.37.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 131.84%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

