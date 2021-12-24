Brokerages Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Price Target at $309.67

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.90.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of FedEx by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of FedEx by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.82. 2,096,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,082. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

