Brokerages Set Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Price Target at $10.50

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Markforged has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth $27,948,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth $328,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the second quarter worth $2,370,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth $6,643,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

