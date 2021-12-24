Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Price Target at GBX 211.20

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.20 ($2.79).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.27) to GBX 184 ($2.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.84) to GBX 265 ($3.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.51) to GBX 260 ($3.44) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.84) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 230.20 ($3.04) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 126.90 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 249.99 ($3.30). The stock has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 153.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

