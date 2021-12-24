Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Target Price at $56.86

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

LUNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $776,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $672,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,594 in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pulmonx by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,718 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Pulmonx by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,973,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after buying an additional 746,635 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after buying an additional 621,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after buying an additional 592,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.