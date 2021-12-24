Brokers Offer Predictions for Precision Drilling Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($8.82) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.22). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $34.74 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $462.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,274,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,410,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

