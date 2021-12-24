Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

BVRDF opened at $32.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.