CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

Get CalAmp alerts:

CAMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $273.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. CalAmp has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $14.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.