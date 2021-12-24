Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $13.42

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.42, but opened at $13.06. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 16 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

