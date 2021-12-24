Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,204,824 shares of company stock worth $220,608,091 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB opened at $171.31 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion and a PE ratio of -14.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.95.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

