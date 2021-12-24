Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $14.32 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 273,207 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,396,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 805.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 41,837 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 732,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $94.46 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $73.88 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.