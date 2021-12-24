Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $22,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Altria Group by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Altria Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 226,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $362,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

MO opened at $46.70 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.