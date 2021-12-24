Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 11,526 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,526 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $15,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 179.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,244,000 after purchasing an additional 539,000 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 91,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $400.07 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $421.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.14.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

