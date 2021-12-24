Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 57,295 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 24.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $106.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.88 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average is $101.77.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

