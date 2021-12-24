Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 9,777 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,777 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 51,982 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 42,856 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $165.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.54 and its 200 day moving average is $160.46. The stock has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.