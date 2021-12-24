Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight acquired 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.