Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Evercore ISI

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Piper Sandler began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$167.62.

CP stock opened at C$91.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$84.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.65. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$82.12 and a 1 year high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$91.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2300003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

